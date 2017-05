Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says the use of mobile and postal voting is proving to be both popular and useful for Cayman’s voters which bodes well for voter turn out.

582 people have registered as postal voters and 785 as mobile voters. Many of whom have already cast their ballots. That’s between 6 and 7% of all registered voters.

Mobile voting hit the districts of West Bay and George Town today as the democratic process continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print