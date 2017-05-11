New mental health facility coming

Health councilor Roy McTaggart says headway on Cayman’s new Mental Health facility and waste management facility is being made, with construction projected for 2018.

Mr. McTaggart, speaking at a Progressives George Town West rally, says the facility is currently in the design phase and will house 42 beds, although cost estimates have not been released he says government can afford it, as for the waste to energy facility, all bids have been received.

“All the bids to provide the waste to energy facility have now been received, they have been considered by the ministry and the central tenders committee and we are awaiting word from them, to who they will identify the preferred bidder will be for the contract,” said Progressive’s candidate Roy McTaggart.

Councilor Roy McTaggart says plans to move the waste to energy plant forward will begin in 2018.

