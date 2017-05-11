C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

New mental health facility coming

May 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Health councilor Roy McTaggart says headway on Cayman’s new Mental Health facility and waste management facility is being made, with construction projected for 2018.

Mr. McTaggart, speaking at a Progressives George Town West rally, says the facility is currently in the design phase and will house 42 beds, although cost estimates have not been released he says government can afford it, as for the waste to energy facility, all bids have been received.

“All the bids to provide the waste to energy facility have now been received, they have been considered by the ministry and the central tenders committee and we are awaiting word from them, to who they will identify the preferred bidder will be for the contract,” said Progressive’s candidate Roy McTaggart.

Councilor Roy McTaggart says plans to move the waste to energy plant forward will begin in 2018.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: