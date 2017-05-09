Newlands candidates tackle issues in Friday forum

Newlands is the only electoral district where two sitting MLAs are competing against each other for a seat. The Progressives’ Wayne Panton and independent Alva Suckoo were joined by political newcomer Raul Gonzalez, Jr., also an independent, to debate the issues, including Cayman’s renewable energy goals.

“I would like to see us get to 100% at some point, I know that the technology may not be as reliable as it should be right now, but over 20 years I anticipate vast improvements,” said Mr. Suckoo.

“We as Caymanians shouldn’t be waiting no 20 years, it’s too far away… It’s now. We are here now,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

“The challenge of renewable energy is to make sure you have the proper grid stability to go with it,” said Mr. Panton.

Candidates also offered contrasting opinions on investing pension money locally.

“If we can manage 70% of the world’s hedge funds, why can’t we manage our own pension, right? I don’t see the logic in that,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

“We also have the ability under current rules to invest in Cayman, so the question is, why aren’t our service providers and their investors seeking investments in Cayman for the pension funds?” said Mr. Panton.

“I do, however, support mandating that a certain percentage of our pension funds should be invested here and used locally,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Another big issue was education.

“We have money in the budget for George Town revitalization, we have money in the budget to move forward with the port, let’s put education at the top of that priority list as well,” said Mr. Suckoo.

“Teachers have to find paper, buy pens, buy paper for the class, all that has to stop,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

“The world has changed, expectations are different and higher, and we need to make sure we adjust to that,” said Mr. Panton.

