OTEC thermal energy plant expects approvals by year’s end

OTEC Cayman told Cayman 27 it’s getting closer to building its first commercial scale thermal energy conversion plant on the island’s north coast.

An artists rendering shows what the 200 x 140 foot floating power plant will look like. Pipes draw cold water, at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, from a depth of around 3,800 feet. The thermal variation is harnessed to drive turbines that produce electricity.

“Right now, we are at the point where it’s being reviewed by the regulators, and we are hopeful that later this year we will have regulatory and permitting approvals,” said OTEC Cayman president Eileen O’Rourke.

OTEC’s plan has been in the works for more than a decade. OTEC told Cayman 27 after financial closing on the deal, it will take 36 months to build the facility.

