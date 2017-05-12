C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Environment News

OTEC thermal energy plant expects approvals by year’s end

May 11, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

OTEC Cayman told Cayman 27 it’s getting closer to building its first commercial scale thermal energy conversion plant on the island’s north coast.

An artists rendering shows what the 200 x 140 foot floating power plant will look like. Pipes draw cold water, at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, from a depth of around 3,800 feet. The thermal variation is harnessed to drive turbines that produce electricity.

“Right now, we are at the point where it’s being reviewed by the regulators, and we are hopeful that later this year we will have regulatory and permitting approvals,” said OTEC Cayman president Eileen O’Rourke.

OTEC’s plan has been in the works for more than a decade. OTEC told Cayman 27 after financial closing on the deal, it will take 36 months to build the facility.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: