Permanent moorings to be installed with Tatoosh money

Permanent mooring balls for mega-yachts up too 300 feet will soon become a reality on Grand Cayman’s west side.

Government said it’s using settlement funds recouped after Microsoft billionaire co-founder Paul Allen’s mega-yacht Tatoosh damaged a coral reef near the Mitch Miller’s Reef dive site back in January of 2016.

Cayman 27 broke the news permanent moorings would result from the Tatoosh settlement back in October of 2016. Now, government has received the final approvals to purchase the materials to install the mooring, which will be placed at the north end of the Seven Mile Beach marine park.

Once it’s installed, the remainder of the settlement funds will be used to install additional permanent moorings.

