C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Police recover 2nd firearm in span of 5 days

May 8, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police officers over the weekend recovered a firearm in the Cayman Islands for the second time in five days.

Police say at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday (6 May) officers responded to a report that a suspect pulled what appeared to be a gun on another man just outside of Northward Prison.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle when officers arrived and fled on foot, according to police. The officer gave chase and arrested the suspect. The vehicle was also seized.

A handgun was found after a search of the area.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Police recovered a firearm and ammunition Tuesday 2 May following an operation in South Sound. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: