Police recover 2nd firearm in span of 5 days

Police officers over the weekend recovered a firearm in the Cayman Islands for the second time in five days.

Police say at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday (6 May) officers responded to a report that a suspect pulled what appeared to be a gun on another man just outside of Northward Prison.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle when officers arrived and fled on foot, according to police. The officer gave chase and arrested the suspect. The vehicle was also seized.

A handgun was found after a search of the area.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Police recovered a firearm and ammunition Tuesday 2 May following an operation in South Sound.

