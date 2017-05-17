Pregnant dog set fire in animal cruelty case, RCIPS investigating

Some of the images in this report are disturbing.

Police have launched an investigation into reports that a pregnant dog was set ablaze by a North Side teenager. The animal is recovering from 2nd and 3rd degree burns at island vets, but none of her puppies survived.

“When you do get an out and out cruelty case it’s very, it’s very gutting, very alarming,” said Dr. Brenda Bush of Island Veterinary Services.

She told Cayman 27 the dog, called Dora, had stabilised under her care.

“As the degrees go further, the burn deepens into the tissue so 2nd degree, you get a lot of blistering and the skin slopping and third, the tissues underneath the skin are affected as well,” she said, describing the 2nd and 3rd degree burns the animal sustained, allegedly at the hands of a teenager.

Police say they responded to this home on Dysa St. in North Side Saturday, but couldn’t initially locate the dog. Hours later, the dog was located and taken for treatment.

No one was home when our cameras stopped by to find out why someone would set this dog on fire. Another dog was chained up on the premises.

“In a cruelty case to an animal, that individual has a high risk of being cruel to people around them,” said Dr. Bush.

Dr. Bush told Cayman 27 those who torture animals often graduate to other sadistic type of behaviours. PAWS animal rescue’s Giuseppe Gatta agreed.

“These people are a danger to society because they start with the animals and they can hurt people, they can hurt children, and they could hurt a human being. The famous case of Jeffrey Dahmer, if everybody remembers, what is it did start, he started off by abusing animals and killing animals, he ended up to be a mass murderer,” said Mr. Gatta.

Mr. Gatta said he hopes this animal cruelty report does not fall through the cracks like so many others.

“Like many things on the island, the laws are there, they are very clear: if this person gets convicted, he gets up to $4000 in fines and one years imprisonment, but there’s nobody to follow through,” said Mr. Gatta.

Cayman 27 also reached out to the Humane Society, who police said also responded to the report Saturday, but have not received any comment.

