Progressive’s candidate on CINICO

May 5, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Northward area served as a speaking box for the Progressives’ Eastern Candidates last night.

Bodden Town West candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson made what could be considered a unique suggestion during this campaign season, opening up CINICO, to make healthcare more affordable for the residents of the Cayman Islands.

“And by doing that, capitalizing CINICO properly, ensuring that the policies, the procedures, it’s staffed correctly can assist in that market, and I think really can serve Cayman and Caymanians and everybody who comes here  will need health insurance and hopefully it will help  drive the prices down in the private sector,” said Progressive’s candidate, Maxine Bodden Robinson.

Mrs. Bodden Robinson says that the Progressives have started crunching numbers to figure out how to finance this plan and will most likely appear in the PPM manifesto scheduled to be released next week.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

