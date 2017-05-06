C3 Pure Fibre
Raising autism awareness at the cinema

May 5, 2017
Joe Avary
Hundreds of Cayman schoolchildren spent their Friday afternoon at the cinema, to celebrate World Autism Month.

The Wellness Centre hosted a special screening of the film ‘Life Animated,’ the true story of a young autistic man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate.

After the film, students heard from siblings and parents of autistic children, like Annabella Voaden.

“I’ve also learned a lot from him,” she said referring to her 6-year old brother Thomas. “Like how to accept other kids with autism and how to love other people for who they are and what they do.”

