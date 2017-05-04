C3 Pure Fibre
Raznovich speaks out after Opposition Leader’s remarks on LGBT discrimination

May 3, 2017
Joe Avary
Leonardo Raznovich, the former law school teacher who fought successfully to be recognised as a dependent on his same-sex spouse’s work permit told Cayman 27 he’s hearing some disturbing rhetoric from candidates toward the LGBTQ community.

“We have never discriminated, pounced on anybody, beat up on anybody, because of their personal beliefs,” said Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush on a recent appearance on the chat show Cayman Now.

Mr. Raznovich said Mr. Bush missed the mark with his comments. He said discrimination takes many forms besides physical violence.

“I found that hilarious, to be honest,” said Mr. Raznovich. “Beating someone is criminal, discrimination is something different, and I would recommend candidates that think that by not beating gay people here that they don’t discriminate, they should look into the definition of discrimination.”

Discrimination is defined as treating someone different because of their race, religion, or sexual orientation. Mr. Raznovich maintains many aspects of Cayman law continue to breach the constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

