RCIPS/Customs exercise cops arrest 4, seize ganja

Police are on the hunt for a man they say violently resisted arrest and assaulted officers before escaping during a raid in George Town yesterday.

The raid, conducted at a Marina Drive house, resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man from Jamaica. It was one of two joint police-customs operations yesterday. The other was in Savannah.

In the Marina Drive raid officers say they discovered significant quantities of ganja and arrested the Jamaican man on suspicion of possession with intent as well as illegal landing.

Officers attempted to arrest a second suspect, but he escaped.

Two 30-year-old Bodden Town women were arrested after the Savannah raid when a quantity of ganja was found. They’re held on suspicion of possession with intent.

A 33-year-old Savannah man was later arrested at another location in connection with that raid.

Police declined to share the quantity of drugs seized. Anyone with any information about escaped suspects whereabouts can call George Town CID at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777

