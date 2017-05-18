C3 Pure Fibre
Reducing the HSA debt

May 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
One Cayman Democratic Party candidate says the Health Services Authority’s estimated $1.7 billion debt must be dealt with. 

At a George Town East yard meeting last night, Tessa Bodden says a percentage of the HSA’s debt may have to be written off.

She says at this stage there are no concrete solutions, but the next government must get to the root of the problem before the fix begins. 

“The health services in this country can’t move on and improve if they have got the the debt dragging behind it, we can’t have them trying to pay the debt and provide better and cheaper services to the country,” said George Town East Candidate, Tessa Bodden. 

Mrs. Bodden says reform for the HSA under a CDP government would see a review of strengths and weaknesses within the authority.

