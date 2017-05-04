Rivers wants more women in Maritime

Education Minister the Hon. Tara Rivers said she wants more women in the Maritime Industry and said improving the school curriculum will be the answer.

Speaking at the fifth Maritime conference Tuesday (02 May) at the Marriott, the minister said she wants more young Caymanians entering the shipping industry and said starting the Sciences Technology Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M) subjects at the primary school level with the help of specialists will increase maritime interest.

“One of the reasons why there actually is a big push to strengthening the stem related subjects in the school system we do now actually have a S.T.E.M specialist or science specialist who is located within the education team who is actively working with each of the schools to identify what is happening at the school level and what can be done,” Minister Rivers said.

She added the help from science specialists will allow both boys and girls to become more aware of Maritime opportunities and said Gender Affairs and education go hand in hand in securing the industry’s most capable workers.

