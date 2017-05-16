Roller Hockey: EY, Deloitte win finals

EY faced off against the Islanders in the under 14 final this past Saturday. Both teams started off with strong defense after finishing the first two periods tied at 2. However the third period was all about offense as Jake Booker scored a hat trick in the third period to lead his team to victory defeating the Islanders 8-3.

Deloitte took on KPMG in the under 8 finals in a high scoring game. Tommy Isbister and Jagger Alban lead their team in scoring with a combined total of nine goals. This proved too much for KPMG as Deloitte went on to win 11-7.

