Rugby: Nationals defeats Selects 32-25

May 3, 2017
Jordan Armenise
On the eve of naming the 23-man roster that will compete in the opening game of the 2017 Americas North Championships, the RHSW Nationals defeated the Cayman Club Selects 32-25 this past weekend.

Here is a look at the roster that will compete versus USA South on 14th May.

Jordan Southway
Johann Fourie
Pete DeVere
Simon Dunford
Danny McGrath
Joey Westin
Chris Kennedy (Capt)
Mark Soto
Alex Robertson
Shaun Gerard
Shane Westin
Ben Blair (Vice Capt)
Alex Pineau
Morgan Shelver
Morgan Hayward
Venasio Tokatokavarua
Mikey Wilson
Iain Currie
James McGinn
Dave Acutt
Abdul Patterson
Eddie Westin
Robbie Cribb

 

