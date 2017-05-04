Rugby: Nationals defeats Selects 32-25

On the eve of naming the 23-man roster that will compete in the opening game of the 2017 Americas North Championships, the RHSW Nationals defeated the Cayman Club Selects 32-25 this past weekend.

Here is a look at the roster that will compete versus USA South on 14th May.

Jordan Southway

Johann Fourie

Pete DeVere

Simon Dunford

Danny McGrath

Joey Westin

Chris Kennedy (Capt)

Mark Soto

Alex Robertson

Shaun Gerard

Shane Westin

Ben Blair (Vice Capt)

Alex Pineau

Morgan Shelver

Morgan Hayward

Venasio Tokatokavarua

Mikey Wilson

Iain Currie

James McGinn

Dave Acutt

Abdul Patterson

Eddie Westin

Robbie Cribb

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

