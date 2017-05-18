C3 Pure Fibre
Sailing: ‘Loca Loki’ wins J22 at Spring Regatta

May 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Amateur sailors set sail this past weekend at the 2017 Spring Regatta.

The much anticipated J22’s race began in Prospect at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, with Governor’s Harbor as the half way point.

Loca Loki came in 1st, lead by skipper Suvi Hayden, along with Claire Hughes , Joseph Palone and Josh Dolan. Participation was at an all-time for the event, as 21 total boats set sail in total, the most in over five years.

Matteo Cappaso won the kids championship gold fleet, while James Costa won the kids green fleet. The Catboat Premier Cup was won by Kem Jackson.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

