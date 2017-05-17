As a number of Cayman’s American Collegiate athletes tune up for some of the most important meets of the year, one of Cayman’s most prolific runners is shutting it down and returning to the island, in hopes of rebuilding the health that once led him to an all-american status. As Clemson University’s Jorel Bellafonte rehabs from stress fractures in his back, he hopes to reclaim the stature as one of Cayman’s best, while changing perceptions of him personally in the eyes of the track community.
Setting the record straight: Bellafonte rehabs serious injury
May 17, 2017
1 Min Read
