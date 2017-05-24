C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Culture Election News News Politics

Skin shade and elections: does it matter?

May 23, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The man who literally wrote the book on what it means to be Caymanian told Cayman 27 today’s voters are less likely to vote along racial or ethnic lines than in decades past. 

Christopher A. Williams, UCCI professor and author of “Defining the Caymanian Identity” said, in old times, voters may have had more of an inclination to tick the box for a candidate that looks more like them.

Nowadays, he said it’s all about how candidates connect with voters, regardless of skin tone.

“There has to be this sort of one-on-one interaction and I think in the end, colour won’t matter because it all comes down to, am I ok, how much better off could I be under this or that person,” said Mr. Williams. 

That said, Mr. Williams admits there will likely always be a racial dimension, even in a melting pot society such as ours.

About the author

View All Posts

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: