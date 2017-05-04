C3 Pure Fibre
Solomon and Warren go 1-on-1 as parties skip GTW forum

May 3, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Just two of the four candidates seeking election in George Town West showed up for last night’s Chamber of Commerce forum.

Independents Dennie Warren, Jr. and Ellio Solomon went one-on-one on the issues, where each candidate pitched their ideas for economic diversification, Mr. Warren for medicial cannabis, and Mr. Solomon for medical research.

“We should not sit around and wait for opportunities like that to pass us by, those types of things are well within the reach of Caymanians to do, I don’t think we have to attract people to Cayman to do that,” said Mr. Warren.

“As long as we are human beings, we will have persons that are getting sick and persons who are dying. It’s a wonderful industry, it’s a $36 billion industry in the US alone, and I believe the Cayman Islands could easily capture a small percentage of that,” said Mr. Solomon.

Mr. Solomon also blasted Progressives candidate David Wight and CDP candidate Jonathan Piercy for not attending, calling it disrespectful.

Mr. Piercy told Cayman 27 us he had another commitment, and notified the chamber well in advance of his absence.

Cayman 27 reached out to Mr. Wight for an explanation for his absence, but have not heard back.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

