South Sound Gun case moved to Grand Court

May 16, 2017
A 24 year old man facing firearm charges has had his case moved to Grand Court. 

John Brandon Smith was arrested earlier this month after police say they found a firearm and ammunition following an operation in South Sound.

He appeared in court today charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm. An 18 year old woman discovered at the time of the police operation was also taken into custody but is now out on police bail. 

Mr. Smith is set to reappear next in Grand Court on 2nd June and will be held in custody until then. 

