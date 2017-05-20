Sunrise Adult Training Centre clients hold special election

Cayman goes to the polls in just five days, but clients at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre went to the polls Friday (19 May) for a special mock election. A lot is at stake, as the winner will become the “director for the day”.

Candidates made their final pitch to the electorate as Sunrise Adult Training Centre clients prepared to go to the polls for a special election, and to the victor go the spoils.

“One of you all will see Miss Kim come in in the student shirt, and one of you all will get to get to wear the director shirt for the day,” explained acting SATC director Kim Voaden.

Each candidate with their own unique platform. Jule supports longer, fun, devotions with loads of singing. Shelice is advocating for a party, complete with balloons. And a group trip to George Town is the focus of JP’s platform.

A fourth candidate, Kristen, was a no-show for the final debate, but unlike some of the “real” politicians, she had a good excuse… she had to work.

After the speeches, the 22 registered voters exercised their civic duty, casting their ballot for the candidate with the most appealing platform.

The winner, by a landslide of 11 votes, was Kristen, whose campaign promise included a field trip to Rum Point, but can she deliver?

“Afterwards, we will evaluate the success of their directorship based on whether or not they were able to deliver on their promises, so it’s our way of trying to help our clients understand the whole election process,” said Ms. Voaden.

22 clients voted, and all 22 ballots were valid.

Mobile voting was successfully carried out in one instance, as one client refused to budge from his favorite spot on the sofa.

