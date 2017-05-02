C3 Pure Fibre
Suspect in double shooting remains in custody

May 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police arrest one suspect in last Thursday’s (27 April) double shooting outside Banana’s night club.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday as investigations into the early morning shooting continued.

Police declined to say if the shooting was gang related.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when two men wearing black clothing and white masks opened fire on the victims in the car park outside Banana’s restaurant and bar.

The two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were treated and released from hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police are appealing for information from patrons who may have been at the nightclub at the time of the shooting.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

