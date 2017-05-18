C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: 'Lil John' takes 800 meter sea swim

May 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s swimmers took to the open water for the first 800 meter race of 2017 in Saturday’s Sea Swim.

The event began with a beach start, as swimmers then swam a rectangular course and finished back on the sand.

John Bodden finished 1st with a time of 10.47, with Rory Barrett placing 2nd with a time of 10.49, and Zachary Moore finishing 3rd with a time of 10.50.

Jonathan Key finished 4th, Liam Henry came in 5th, Cole Morgan placed 6th, while Avery Lambert was the first female across the finish line in 9th.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

