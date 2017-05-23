C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Lions Sprint Meet recap

May 22, 2017
Jordan Armenise
All of Cayman’s swim clubs came together this past weekend for some healthy competition at the annual Lions Sprint Meet. This was the first meet for Cayman’s swimmers since their record-breaking performance at the 2017 CARIFTA Games. CBAC coach Caleb Miller says their clubs main focus was fine tuning and improving fundamentals within the younger swimmers, in lieu of the upcoming 4-day Landon Von Kanel Meet, starts next Thursday June 1st.

Below are all of the results and high points from this past weekend’s Lion Sprint Meet:

Lions-Sprint-2017-results

Lions-Sprint-2017-high point 

Lions-Sprint-2017-team scores 

