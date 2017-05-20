C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Tag Heuer Guy Harvey Second Edition watches launch

May 19, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

The second edition Tag Heuer Guy Harvey Limited Edition watches have officially launched at a VIP event in Rum Point.

Kirk Freeport revealed the immense success of the first edition; which brought in a 95,000 US dollar donation from them for the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

The second edition features 400 pieces available for men and 200 for women. The exclusive watches are priced at US $1,430 for men and US $1,600 for women.

The new watches were presented at the special launch event as a surprise to Mr and Mrs Harvey whose foundation is dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the ocean.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: