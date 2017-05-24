Teens got the shock of a lifetime over the weekend at Teen Maze.

It’s a simulation exercise teaching children about the consequences of their actions, from the effects of teenage pregnancy, to what the juvenile court will do to your future when seeking employment. The Department of Children and Family services added a dirt bike crash scenario as they say it is a trending social issue this year, and wanted to show the participants why it is important to drive safely.

“Because it makes you think what you are going to do before you do it, and just like all the posters, think before you speak,” said participant, Thiy-Ru Nixon.

“And hopefully whenever a situation like these are presented to them in the future that they know there are resources out there for them to be able to help them make better choices,” said Cassandra Fearon from the Department of Children and Family services.

Over 60 teens participated in the event.

