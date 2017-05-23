Teenager arrested in connection with burnt dog cruelty case

Police have arrested a North Side teenager for suspicion of animal cruelty after a pregnant dog was set on fire earlier this month.
Disturbing pictures show the injuries sustained in the 13 May incident, including second and third degree burns to the animal’s abdominal area. The dog is recovering, but its litter did not survive.
Police told Cayman 27 an 18-year old man was arrested Sunday (21 May) in connection with that incident. He’s currently on police bail.
1 Comment
Let’s be clear, just because the word “teen” is associated in the age ’18’ – It needs to be especially highlighted that 18 is the legal age considered to be an ADULT!
While I will refrain from lying by referring to this MALE as a MAN {After all a man, is someone with integrity, a moral compass and someone who does the right things, not animalistic torture} Any human who could think up something this vile, and then to actually action it is something to be questioned.
I applaud the members of our community who took action to report this crime. That takes bravery and is should be highlighted. I appreciate the RCIPS’ quick response to follow up and investigate. I am grateful for the arrest and the media such as Cayman 27 which continue to highlight this concern, despite this growing concern falling our eyes closed tightly and ears filling up with their own rhetoric, so much so that seem to ignore the cries from their own public to DO SOMETHING!
Charges need to be brought against this human. There are concerns for another {different dog} seen on this SAME property and many are wondering if this other dog has been left to a have a potential similar fate..?? DoA any response there? Guessing not.
Where are the resources as it relates to community concerns with the court systems? Prosecution and keeping the citizens informed? I am curious as to where the system picks up after an arrest is made and follows through from judiciary perspective? Will this be prosecuted? When… I do hope not 7 years from now, as was the case with Marcel Archer.
This is not acceptable. Those that harm animals {voiceless} will most certainly hurt other vulnerable people such as our children and our elderly. Show the country some respect and do your job Cayman Islands Government!