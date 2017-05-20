C3 Pure Fibre
Tourism Minister foreshadows 2nd term airport upgrades

May 19, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Renovations are well under way at Owen Roberts International Airport, but Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said when the work is complete in 2018, expect more improvements.

Mr. Kirkconnell told Cayman 27 he’s pleased with airport staff for making it through the high season with minimal complaints – even with the construction happening inside the terminal.

He said the much needed terminal renovations, which broke ground in September 2015, were just a first step to addressing the country’s needs.

“Obviously we need to lengthen the runway, we need to put a taxiway in, we need jet bridges, we need a lot of other things at the airport and other places in this country,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “We’ll work on all of those next term.”

Mr. Kirkconnell said the ultimate goal is to reach a half-million air arrivals. This year, he’s optimistic the country could reach the 400,000 milestone. 

