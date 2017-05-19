Track and Field: Larner raises questions about unfair qualifying times

A CIAA selection committee member, 345 Athletic Club President Derek Larner is speaking out against what he feels are a string of questionable decisions by the Cayman Islands Athletics Association that have negatively affected athletes from his club. Larner says the CIAA had seemingly agreed to the qualifying times needed for athletes to be eligible for the 2017 Islands Games on 12th January, set by the committee to which Larner belongs.

However on 7th February, almost a month into the track and field season, the CIAA changed 11 of the qualifying times without notification to CIAA members, directly affecting a runner from his club who had met a qualifying time in the women’s 800 meters in a track meet on 21st January with a time of 2:16.0 (the original qualifying time was set 2:17.00, and then changed to 2:13.20). Larner says this change, along with a change made in the women’s 1500 meters are ‘disproportionate’ to what a female runner can achieve, and is an example of how female distance runners are being pushed out of opportunities at the international level.

The current unofficial Cayman national record in the women’s 1500 meters is 4:48.10, while the new qualifying time is now set at 4:30.00.

Cayman 27 sent Mr. Larner’s concerns to CIAA Vice-President Cydonie Mothersill who said the CIAA will provide an official response to all of these concerns for tomorrow’s sports headlines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

