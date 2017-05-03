Visiting yacht owner fined $1000 for coral damage

The owner of a visiting sailing yacht was fined $1000 Monday for damaging a coral reef south of George Town with its anchor and chain.

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 the sailing vessel ‘First light’ arrived in Cayman at 3 AM on 25th April , dropping anchor without contacting port personnel, who would have directed the vessel to one of ten nearby yacht moorings.

The anchor and chain damaged one and a half square meters of coral.

“We do have a zero tolerance for damaging the coral, and as demonstrated in this case and past cases we will enforce that. There’s no excuse now with the internet, the navigation that’s available, absolutely no excuse. We are here to preserve that environment,” said DOE conservation officer Maggie Baldino.

The DOE said it recommended a $1700 dollar fine, but the judge showed leniency because the owner admitted fault, and even took on some voluntary community service works while on island.

