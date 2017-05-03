C3 Pure Fibre
Visiting yacht owner fined $1000 for coral damage

May 2, 2017
Joe Avary
The owner of a visiting sailing yacht was fined $1000 Monday for damaging a coral reef south of George Town with its anchor and chain.

Photo courtesy: Ronnie Dougall

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 the sailing vessel ‘First light’ arrived in Cayman at 3 AM on  25th April , dropping anchor without contacting port personnel, who would have directed the vessel to one of ten nearby yacht moorings.

The anchor and chain damaged one and a half square meters of coral.

“We do have a zero tolerance for damaging the coral, and as demonstrated in this case and past cases we will enforce that. There’s no excuse now with the internet, the navigation that’s available, absolutely no excuse. We are here to preserve that environment,” said DOE conservation officer Maggie Baldino.

The DOE said it recommended a $1700 dollar fine, but the judge showed leniency because the owner admitted fault, and even took on some voluntary community service works while on island.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

