Volleyball: Youth Clinic attendance rises

May 22, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Youth Volleyball hopefuls gathered at Public Beach Saturday morning to gain some basic volleyball skills with some of the senior beach volleyball players from the national program.

The clinic saw an increase in attendance from the first clinic, only three weeks ago.

CIVF President Kennedy McGowan says “the youth program is intent on providing kids the opportunity to have fun while learning the sport in a safe environment.

Cayman has low cost natural resources, the beach, to foster the development of young athletes who may have potential of aspiring to the elite level.”

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

