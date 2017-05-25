Voting at the Newlands poll

In Newlands there were a steady stream of voters making their way to the polls to cast their vote.

Despite one man one vote being a new voting system, everyone seemed to have a proper grasp on how it worked.

Anya Rankin a Newlands voter stated, ” I would say that it’s a fairly easy and simple process. It was totally explained the minute that we walked in.”

Alfredo Whittaker seconded that statement, “yes it was straight forward and simple and easy so I think this election should be a quick one and a little bit more straightforward than the others.”

It seems this election has inspired people of Cayman to be more passionate about Caymans’ politics and its future more than ever before.

Ms Rankin went on to comment on the importance of this election, “I definitely feel that this is a pivotal election in terms of the history of the Cayman Islands I think that there’s a lot riding on these elections today, there’s a lot of expectations coming out of today I feel extremely positive. I feel that people are coming out in droves because they want to make a difference whether they want to see a new government or the same government that parts not important but they’re coming out. They’re casting their vote they’re having their voices heard and I think that is what is most important.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

