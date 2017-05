West Indies head coach Stuart Law hopes to shock England when the two teams face off on 17th August.

The Windies have not won a test in England in 17 years, losing 11 of their last 13 outings and drawing two, and look to break the curse.

Law said the Windies need to build on the positives from their recent series with Pakistan and use their preparation time wisely if they want to pull off the upset.

