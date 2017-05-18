Woman charged in connection with man shot dead by police

A 35-year-old George Town woman is set to appear in court in connection with a man shot dead by police earlier this year.
According to the RCIPS, the woman has been charged with harbouring a deportee and obstructing police.
She was arrested on 6 January during a police operation in George Town where Jamaican fugitive Norval Barrett was killed by police after they say he exited the woman’s premises with a firearm.
She’s due in court 23 May.
Just last week, the Department of Public Prosecutions confirmed no charges would be sought against the officers involved in the incident.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.