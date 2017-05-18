C3 Pure Fibre
Woman charged in connection with man shot dead by police

May 17, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 35-year-old George Town woman is set to appear in court in connection with a man shot dead by police earlier this year.

According to the RCIPS, the woman has been charged with harbouring a deportee and obstructing police.

She was arrested on 6 January during a police operation in George Town where Jamaican fugitive Norval Barrett was killed by police after they say he exited the woman’s premises with a firearm.
She’s due in court 23 May.
Just last week, the Department of Public Prosecutions confirmed no charges would be sought against the officers involved in the incident.

Kevin Morales

