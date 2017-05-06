Babies all over the island got a boost of health at the HSA this past Saturday.

The Cayman Islands hospital was taking part in world immunization week, an event celebrated globally every year to boost awareness on protecting the youth and elderly from diseases and can save lives.

“The family won’t have so much burden on them, and overall, worldwide, on a wider scope, everyone will be protected health wise and it won’t cause such a burden on families and don’t forget that if one dies from a family it is also a burden, said Nurse, Jennifer Hessing.

The HSA reminded families about the importance of getting immunized.

