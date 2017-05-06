C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

World immunization week

May 5, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Babies all over the island got a boost of health at the HSA this past Saturday.

The Cayman Islands hospital was taking part in world immunization week, an event celebrated globally every year to boost awareness on protecting the youth and elderly from diseases and can save lives.

“The family won’t have so much burden on them,  and overall, worldwide, on a wider scope, everyone will be protected health wise and it won’t cause such a burden on families and don’t forget that if one dies from a family it is also a burden, said Nurse, Jennifer Hessing.

The HSA reminded families about the importance of getting immunized.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: