Would-be burglar wakes sleeping family with conch shell smash

Breaking glass jolts a George Town family from its slumber, as would-be burglars attempt to smash their way into their home using a conch shell.

Police told Cayman 27 the culprit or culprits were chased away before anything was taken.

“It was an immediate adrenaline rush when I heard the glass break,” said Hollie Whitelocke, who desribed the moments after being jolted awake by the sound of broken glass.

“I didn’t know if the people were in our home, in my mind they were, in my mind they broke the glass and they were in our home, so I was ultimately terrified,” said Ms. Whitelocke.

She and her husband sprung out of bed and into action, while her 4-year old son slept downstairs.

“I believe when I heard my husband’s deep voice, and me screaming ‘get out of here’ after the loud explosion, I think they ran,” said Ms. Whitelocke.

The culprit or culprits fled the scene without gaining entry to the home. A mess of shattered glass and a conch shell were left behind.

“They actually used a conch shell to try to break into our home,” said Ms. Whitelock, who drew some humour out of the unenviable situation. “Only in the islands, I guess.”

Crime Scene Investigators were on scene, taking photographs and combing the area for clues. One investigator swabbed a substance resembling blood from near the door frame.

“I don’t know if it was one person or multiple persons, but we didn’t get to see to get a description of them,” said Ms. Whitelocke. “I was more concerned about my son immediately than running out and looking for them.”

Without a subject description, Ms. Whitelocke hopes the forensic evidence will lead to an arrest.

“I just hope that they do get caught because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Ms. Whitelocke.

A SOCI officer was overheard on-scene, expressing some uncertainty whether fingerprints could be drawn from the mostly-porous surface of a conch shell.

Police told Cayman 27 anyone with information can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

