If you’ve been driving on the Linford Pierson highway you may notice a sign telling you to drive in the wrong direction.

As the highway expansion continues, this sign by the entrance of the highway travelling from Crewe road into George Town has the lanes mixed up, indicating everyone entering the highway to exit, although no reported accidents have occurred because of this sign, candidate for George Town East, Dr. Kenrick Webster would like it changed.

“Well that is something that needs to be changed immediately and the NRA is responsible for that and again the signage for the roundabouts in totality and some of the signage on the roads they are just giving directions needs to be paid more attention,” said Candidate for George Town East, Dr. Kenrick Webster.

We reached out to the National Roads Authority but have had no response.

