Let's Talk Sports

Academy SC: Logan Seymour, Jonathan Scott, Noah Embury-Brown

July 12, 2017
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

With 6 teams headed to this year’s USA Cup including a girl’s team for the first time, Coach Seymour preview’s the tournament, while Scott and Embury-Brown reflect on previous year’s success for the local football club.

