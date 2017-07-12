With 6 teams headed to this year’s USA Cup including a girl’s team for the first time, Coach Seymour preview’s the tournament, while Scott and Embury-Brown reflect on previous year’s success for the local football club.
Academy SC: Logan Seymour, Jonathan Scott, Noah Embury-Brown
July 12, 2017
