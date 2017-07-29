C3 Pure Fibre
Activists want updated Department of Agriculture website, ease reporting of abuse and neglect

July 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
One local animal activist group is calling on the Department of Agriculture (DOA) to update their website, to allow the public to make online reports of animal abuse.

Cayman Islands Animal watchdog founder, Taura Ebanks, says the DOA website does not currently have a feature where people can submit tips and information about animal abuse or neglect and that should change.

“This is not just about our cats and our dogs, this is about all species of animals that live on this island and make our community and the environment we have around us safer and fantastic,” said Animal Activist, Taura Ebanks.

She also says more information should be added to the current site on animal rights and follow up on submitted complaints.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

