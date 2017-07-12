American in gun trouble

The 52-year-old American man arrested in Cayman Brac last week for a firearms offence made his initial court appearance today.

David Dean Meadors is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after customs officers found rounds among his property in a cargo container and two firearms at his residence.

His defense claims Mr. Meadors did not know any better due to Americas very differing view towards guns. And that ease of attaining and travelling with guns in the US is what caused Mr. Meadors poor judgement.

Mr. Meadors is currently under 24 hour security in a hotel on island and had to surrender his travel documents.

