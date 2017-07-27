Antonio Kelly sentenced, 4 years for killing friend in 2013 crash

21-year-old Antonio Kelly was will spend four years behind bars for causing the death of Jordan Ebanks in a 2013 car crash.

Justice Charles Quin yesterday re-stated the facts of the case, that Mr. Kelly was driving the vehicle at 85 miles per hour, while rolling a spliff, and lost control of the vehicle, killing Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Kelly was found guilty of death by careless driving.

Mr. Kelly yesterday was also sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery in 2015, Justice Quin added the four years for the fatal crash to run consecutively, giving Mr. Kelly 12 years time in total.

