Artist arrested over sultry sculpture

July 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes was arrested today (18 July) on the Sister Isle for a suspected obscene publication.

Police confirmed the 63-year-old artist, who is known for his controversial sculptures, was arrested under schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The RCIPS said the artist’s arrest was in relation to sculpture and artwork he had exhibited publicly in Cayman Brac.

He was taken into police custody and later released on police bail.

His arrests follow public complaints about his latest sculpture showing two women engaging in a sexual act.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

