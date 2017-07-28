C3 Pure Fibre
Ato Modibo Stephens trial begins

July 27, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The trial begins for a former track coach accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 14 year old female athlete. Ato Stephens is charged with 2 counts of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency.

He fled the country in 2015 after the allegations came to light and was extradited from Florida in February.

Both the alleged victim and the victim’s mother testified in court today. They were cross examined by prosecution Cheryll Richards QC and defense lawyer Paul Keller.

Text messages exchanged between the two showed the development of a flirtatious relationship along with partially nude photos sent by the alleged victim to Mr. Stephens.

When asked by prosecution why she did this, she explained that he threatened to kick her off of the track team if she did not comply.

The victim’s mother said that when she confronted Mr. Stephens about the inappropriate messages, he apologised profusely stating, “It was weakness, please forgive me.”

The judge alone trial presided over by Honourable Justice Wood continues tomorrow.

