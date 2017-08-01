Ato Stephens takes the witness stand

Mr. Stephens spent several hours on the witness stand in this morning’s session, telling the court his version of what transpired between him and the teenage girl he’s accused of sexually assaulting.

Former coach Ato Stephens today admitted his interactions with the female athlete he is accused of sexually assaulting were inappropriate, but he told Judge Michael Wood he never touched her.

Mr. Stephens said the relationship started when the track team took a trip to Atlanta and comforted the girl over a bad performance. He said he tried to boost her confidence and often complimented her. But he said those interactions escalated to inappropriate messages and photos between the two. Including her sending him partially nude photos and Mr. Stephens encouraging her by expressing excitement over them.

When asked by defense attorney Paul Keller what he thought of himself. Mr Stephens expressed remorse saying, “I’m very sorry, it’s very poor, very bad judgement, degrading and bad of myself.”

Though he admits he willingly partook in the inappropriate messages, Mr. Stephens insists he never engaged in sexual acts with her nor did he threaten to remove her from the team.

He said he realized she had developed a crush on him but he did not stop their interaction.

Mr. Keller reminded Mr. Stephens that as a minor the responsibility of the teenage girl’s behavior lies with him as the adult.

Day 5 of the judge only trial continues tomorrow.

