Sports

Basketball: Camana Bay camp emphasizes skills on and off court

July 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The 9th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is in full swing at the Arc this week. Camp Director Patrick Crarey, who has been involved for 6 years says they are emphasizing skill development both on and off the court this year.

“We really talk about character development. The main thing with the camp with us is developing the kids character wise and their basketball skills.”

The camp which is split into two sections of juniors and seniors has attracted 94 registrants in total. Campers will be treated to a visit Friday where Charlotte Hornets centre Cody Zeller will join the kids for some on-court instruction and mentoring.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

