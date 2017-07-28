Basketball: Camana Bay camp emphasizes skills on and off court

The 9th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is in full swing at the Arc this week. Camp Director Patrick Crarey, who has been involved for 6 years says they are emphasizing skill development both on and off the court this year.

“We really talk about character development. The main thing with the camp with us is developing the kids character wise and their basketball skills.”

The camp which is split into two sections of juniors and seniors has attracted 94 registrants in total. Campers will be treated to a visit Friday where Charlotte Hornets centre Cody Zeller will join the kids for some on-court instruction and mentoring.

