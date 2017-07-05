Basketball: Men’s team return from Island Games

Cayman’s men’s basketball team returned to a big crowd at the Owen Roberts International Airport Sunday afternoon, after beating Gibraltar 82-80 at the Island Games in Gotland Sweden. This was the men’s first ever gold medal in Island Games history.

“It was a tournament with back to back games, with a level of intensity and energy. We needed the younger guys to step up and they did” said Shaad O”Garro.

“We beat the defending champions, Saaremaa, and they were shocked. They bigger, stronger, they were good, but our guys were more determined. We would not let the gold escape us this time” said Technical Director Victor O”Garro.

