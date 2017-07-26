Boat thefts victims express little optimism that cops can solve their cases

Two boat theft victims say they are less than optimistic police will ever catch the culprits in their individual cases.

Mac McDermid of Pirate Divers said despite the thieves leaving some tools behind, he does not have faith in the police’s ability to track down whoever stole his boat and tried to remove its engine.

Dusty Norman of DNS Diving said he didn’t even bother filing a police report after three grand in safety equipment and other items were stolen from one of his boats a couple weeks ago.

“We have filed a police report in the past and absolutely nothing becomes of it, I’ve spent hours in the West Bay police department. and they don’t even return phone calls, we get no recourse,” Mr Norman lamented.

“That’s a fairly disappointing answer when I’ve actually got tools and everything that the guys have left, and I still don’t think they can catch the guys, I don’t know whether it’s they can’t, or there’s not a willingness… I’m not sure,” McDermid said.

Both men say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of crimes targeting moored boats.

Cayman 27 reached out to police on the boat owners concerns and a RCIPS spokesperson said police take reports of thefts seriously and fully investigate them and boat thefts are treated no differently.

As for the theft involving Mr McDermid’s boat, a complete forensic work up was done and a police investigation is ongoing.

