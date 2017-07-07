Bodden Town road update, Governors beach parking lot closure

Some of you may be feeling extra pressure on your morning commute with all the road works happening, but relief is on the way for those using Bodden Town road.

The road in Bodden Town East is being repaved, the works were scheduled to finish on July 4 but, from an email sent by island paving, the road works will be finished tomorrow.

Also of note, the parking at Governors beach will be closed from 8 o’clock tonight until 2pm this Saturday as training excerises with the crew of visiting naval vessel RFA Mounts Bay will be conducted.

