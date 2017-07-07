C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town road update, Governors beach parking lot closure

July 6, 2017
Philipp Richter
Some of you may be feeling extra pressure on your morning commute with all the road works happening, but relief is on the way for those using Bodden Town road.

The road in Bodden Town East is being repaved, the works were scheduled to finish on July 4 but, from an email sent by island paving, the road works will be finished tomorrow.

Also of note, the parking at Governors beach will be closed from 8 o’clock tonight until 2pm this Saturday as training excerises with the crew of visiting naval vessel RFA Mounts Bay will be conducted.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

