Boxing: Barrett will not return as National Coach

In an interview with Cayman 27 earlier today, Cayman Islands Boxing Association national coach Ryan Barrett says his trip to Bahamas for the Youth Commonwealth Games will be his last in his current role, and will not return to Cayman, citing numerous issues with the current leadership.

“These boxers need funding, the association needs to back me as a coach, the communication is pitiful. Norman (Wilson) got the same treatment I’m getting now, the only thing is Norman found it out after six years and I found it out over a year. I won’t be back unless changes are made, drastic changes have got to be made, as a national team it’s a bit of a shambles.”

Cayman 27 reached out to CIBA President Ann-Marie Byrd and Public Relations Mark Woollard whose attorneys sent Cayman 27 a letter saying Barrett’s allegations are groundless and threaten to sue both Mr. Barrett and Cayman 27 for defamation.

