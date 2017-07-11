C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Barrett will not return as National Coach

July 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
In an interview with Cayman 27 earlier today, Cayman Islands Boxing Association national coach Ryan Barrett says his trip to Bahamas for the Youth Commonwealth Games will be his last in his current role, and will not return to Cayman, citing numerous issues with the current leadership.

“These boxers need funding, the association needs to back me as a coach, the communication is pitiful. Norman (Wilson) got the same treatment I’m getting now, the only thing is Norman found it out after six years and I found it out over a year. I won’t be back unless changes are made, drastic changes have got to be made, as a national team it’s a bit of a shambles.”

Cayman 27 reached out to CIBA President Ann-Marie Byrd and Public Relations Mark Woollard whose attorneys sent Cayman 27 a letter saying Barrett’s allegations are groundless and threaten to sue both Mr. Barrett and Cayman 27 for defamation.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

