Boxing: Unlucky at Youth Commonwealth Games

Cayman’s Alexander Smith and Chambria Dalhouse lost their opening bouts at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

Dalhouse took on Scotland’s Megan Gordon, losing by judge’s decision. Head Coach Ryan Barrett says it was a close fight. “We thought she did enough to win a split decision. The Scottish boxer was very experienced.”

Alexander Smith was not as lucky, losing via ref stoppage inside 3 rounds to Lesotho’s Lengola Phomolo. Barrett says Smith had a lot of trouble with the South African. “He was out of his depth”.

Claudina Morgan finished 8th in the 3rd heat of the women’s 400 meters (1:00.51), she did not qualify.

Here’s a look at all the results from early Friday:

Athletics

8th: Claudina Morgan, 400 m, 1:00.51, Heat 3

Swimming

11th: Sarah Jackson, Women’s 50 Breast. 35.87

20th: Sarah Jackson, Women’s 50 Back, 32.86

21st: Jonathan Key, Men’s 100 Free, 55.20

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

